JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) +2.3% pre-market on Tuesday after earlier saying it agreed to a 600 MW supply deal with Brazil's Aldo Solar, the country's largest distributor of solar energy solutions.

JinkoSolar (JKS) said Aldo Solar will bring its new N-Type ultra-efficiency photovoltaic Tiger Neo modules to market, representing the largest contract it has secured for its Tiger Neo portfolio to date and making Brazil the first market in Latin America to offer JinkoSolar's new N-type modules.

The new panels are expected to be available at Aldo Solar for pre-sale starting in July.

The new agreement follows a deal signed with Aldo Solar last year that JinkoSolar (JKS) said was its largest distribution agreement for Distributed Generation ever signed outside China.

JinkoSolar (JKS) recently said it signed its first European Energy Storage Solution agreement.