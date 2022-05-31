Grab Holdings upgraded to Outperform as ride-hailing set to rebound
May 31, 2022 8:32 AM ETGrab Holdings Limited (GRAB)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Grab Holdings (NASDAQ:GRAB) shares are rising 2.9% in Tuesday premarket trading after Bernstein analyst Venugopal Garre upgraded the stock to Outperform from Market Perform on improving momentum in its ride-hailing segment.
- The expected rebound in ride-hailing should help to offset a moderation in food delivery. The upgrade also reflects potential long-term value from fintech and grocery segments, he said.
- "Ride-hailing will benefit from the reopening, and the scale-up can be non-linear as demand for mobility normalizes and costs reduce with an increase in driver supply," Garre wrote in a note to clients. "Near term, while driver supply and fuel challenges remain, we see this reflected in valuations. We expect a 35% CAGR in bookings (CY'21-'24), with margins bottoming in 1H22."
- Garre's Outperform clashes with the Quant rating of Strong Sell, which assigns poor grades in Growth, Profitability, and Momentum. By contrast, the average Wall Street analyst rating is Buy
- SA contributor WideAlpha upgraded Grab (GRAB) to buy on May 20, but says the shares remain very risky