PetroSun names Gerald Bailey as its new CEO
May 31, 2022 8:33 AM ETPetroSun, Inc. (PSUD)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- PetroSun (OTCPK:PSUD) stated Monday that Dr. R. Gerald Bailey, who has served as the company's board director since 2017, has agreed to join as its chief executive officer effective June 1.
- Bailey will replace Gordon LeBlanc, Jr., who has served as the PetroSun's chairman, CEO and president since the founding of the company in 2001; however, LeBlanc will continue in the role of chairman.
- The company noted Bailey has had a long and successful career in the energy industry, including service as Exxon's President of the Arabian Gulf region, where he supervised exploration and development activity in the Middle East.
- In addition, PetroSun has announced its adoption of amended and restated bylaws.