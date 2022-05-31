PetroSun names Gerald Bailey as its new CEO

May 31, 2022 8:33 AM ETPetroSun, Inc. (PSUD)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • PetroSun (OTCPK:PSUD) stated Monday that Dr. R. Gerald Bailey, who has served as the company's board director since 2017, has agreed to join as its chief executive officer effective June 1.
  • Bailey will replace Gordon LeBlanc, Jr., who has served as the PetroSun's chairman, CEO and president since the founding of the company in 2001; however, LeBlanc will continue in the role of chairman.
  • The company noted Bailey has had a long and successful career in the energy industry, including service as Exxon's President of the Arabian Gulf region, where he supervised exploration and development activity in the Middle East.
  • In addition, PetroSun has announced its adoption of amended and restated bylaws.
