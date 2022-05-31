Top Gun: Maverick and Tom Cruise have Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) (PARAA) trending higher after the blockbuster film took in nine figures over the holiday weekend. Additionally, moves in KE Holdings (NYSE:BEKE) are higher on Tuesday as the Chinese firm has surpassed quarterly expectations.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) fell into the red to start the day after Morgan Stanley downgraded the lifestyle clothing brand. Also trading lower on Tuesday is Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY), as the FDA placed a clinical hold on a SNY’s trial to support a prescription to an over-the-counter switch of Cialis.

Gainers

Paramount Global (PARA) (PARRA) is off to a nice start to the week, +1.5% thanks to Top Gun: Maverick which helped support the multinational mass media and entertainment conglomerate over the Memorial Day weekend. The film led by actor Tom Cruise drew $126M over the three-day weekend.

KE Holdings (BEKE) experienced a notch higher in premarket trading +9.2% as the firm beat Q1 Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.08 by $0.13. Furthermore, BEKE also surpassed revenue forecasts by $230M.

Decliners

American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) drifted lower in Tuesday’s premarket trading session, -4.9%. The apparel company was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Underweight from Equal-weight, as the institution warned against a macro backdrop.

Sanofi (SNY) is -4.6% in premarket trading as the healthcare giant has had its trial for the over-the counter Cialis put on hold by the FDA citing protocol design concerns.

