Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) stock fell ~38% premarket May 31 after the company said it voluntarily withdrew an application seeking approval ONS-5010/Lytenava to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).

Iselin, N.J.-based Outlook said the FDA had requested additional information in order to complete the filing of its biologics license application (BLA) for ONS-5010 (bevacizumab-vikg), which it intends to brand as Lytenava for wet AMD, a chronic eye disorder that causes blurred vision or a blind spot in the visual field.

The company said it voluntarily withdrew the BLA and was actively working to respond to the FDA's request.

Outlook (OTLK) plans to re-submit a revised BLA by September.

"We remain confident in ONS-5010 and its potential to be the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab that avoids the public health risk to patients of off-label treatment of bevacizumab that was never approved for any ophthalmic indications. We are continuing to have productive discussions with the FDA and are committed to providing the additional information necessary to support the application," said Outlook President and CEO Russell Trenary.

The BLA, which was submitted in March, was backed by data from the clinical trials: NORSE ONE, NORSE TWO and NORSE THREE.

