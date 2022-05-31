AMC shares soar in 'Top Gun: Maverick" tailwinds

AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) shares rocketed up by more than 15% in pre-market trading, Tuesday, as the movie theater operator soared along with the record response to the new Tom Cruise film, Top Gun: Maverick.

AMC (AMC) said in a statement that more than 4 million people saw a movie in one of its U.S. theaters over the Memorial Day weekend, with about 1.1 million theater goers attending a film at one of the chain's international locations. Altogether, the 5.1 million people that went to an AMC (AMC) theater almost doubled the 2.6 million movie goers over the same weekend a year ago.

The number of people going to the movies was seen as more evidence of Americans feeling more confident of attending indoors events even though new Covid-19 cases have been rising across the country. And it was no secret what was behind the massive number of movie goers and AMC's (AMC) big gains.

Top Gun: Maverick (PARA) made its debut at the onset of the Memorial Day weekend, and by Monday, was set to surpass $156 million in ticket sales, making it the biggest Memorial Day weekend hit of all time. The Tom Cruise sequel to his 1986 blockbuster Top Gun also added another $124 million in international box office receipts even without playing in Russia and China.