The Very Good Food Company to raise $6.5M in stock and warrants offering

May 31, 2022 8:43 AM ETThe Very Good Food Company Inc. (VGFC), VRYYFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • The Very Good Food Company (NASDAQ:VGFCis down 3.03% premarket on Tuesady after the firm has entered into a securities purchase agreement with an institutional investor for aggregate gross proceeds of ~$6.5M.
  • The company will issue 32.5M units and equal no. of warrants at a purchase price of $0.20 per unit.
  • Each warrant entitles the holder to acquire one share at an exercise price of $0.2582/share for a period five years from the issuance date.
  • Net proceeds will be used by the company for general working capital purposes.
  • Offering is expected to close on or about June 2, 2022.
