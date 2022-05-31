Regional Health Properties gets notice on late filing of quarterly report
May 31, 2022 8:43 AM ETRegional Health Properties, Inc. (RHE)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Regional Health Properties (NYSE:RHE) said Tuesday it received a notice from the NYSE American exchange as it is not in compliance with continued listing standards.
- This is since RHE failed to timely file its quarterly report for the period ended Mar. 31, which was due to be filed with the SEC by May 23.
- RHE said it needed additional time to finalize the delayed quarterly report and furnish the XBRL interactive data file exhibits.
- RHE aims to file the delayed report within the next 30 days.