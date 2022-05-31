Allego and ATU join hands for 400 new fast charging locations across Germany
May 31, 2022 8:44 AM ETAllego N.V. (ALLG)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Allego (NYSE:ALLG) announced a strategic partnership with ATU to equip an additional 400 ATU branch locations with e-charging stations in Germany.
- ATU is the market leader in Germany of automotive service and spare parts and accessories.
- This nationwide project and charging network is to begin as early as this year.
- Allego is investing a mid-double-digit million sum for this purpose, and ATU will provide the locations for the charging stations.
- Turning to the specifics of the agreement, Allego will lead on the construction and maintenance of the foreseen high-power charging stations.
- Since 2017, Allego has been operating 41 fast charging stations at ATU branches throughout Germany, which are very well received by customers.
- "Currently, the plans foresee the start of the build out of 85 new locations already this year all in close cooperation with our partner ATU of course. In addition, the existing 41 locations will all be upgraded to 150 KW," explains Allego Managing Director Ulf Schulte.