DexCom gains after rejecting market rumors on M&A deal; Insulet drops
May 31, 2022 8:46 AM ETDexCom, Inc. (DXCM)PODDBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) shares surged ~9% in the pre-market Tuesday after the medical equipment maker said it was currently not in active discussions for a merger transaction.
- Issuing a statement in response to recent media reports and speculation as well as the upcoming American Diabetes Association conference, DexCom said: “We wish to confirm that Dexcom is not in active discussions regarding a merger transaction at this time.”
- “We do not intend to comment further on this topic and we assume no obligation to make any further announcement or disclosure should circumstances change,” the company added.
- DexCom fell sharply last Tuesday after Bloomberg reported that the company was in talks with Insulet (PODD) to acquire the insulin pump maker.
- Insulet (PODD) is trading ~11% lower currently, following sharp gains made last week on the news.