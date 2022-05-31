BILI, EDU and HUT among pre market gainers
- TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) +343% agrees to be acquired by EW Healthcare Partners.
- CatchMark Timber (CTT) +37% to combine with PotlatchDeltic in an all stock deal.
- Houston American Energy (HUSA) +32%.
- Marine Petroleum (MARPS) +21%.
- Indonesia Energy (INDO) +19%.
- Enservco (ENSV) +17%.
- Yamana Gold (AUY) +17% Gold Fields falls after it agrees to buy Canada's Yamana Gold for $6.7B in shares.
- Mogo (MOGO) +13%.
- AMC Entertainment (AMC) +12% 'Top Gun: Maverick' cruises to holiday record.
- HIVE Blockchain Technologies (HIVE) +12% Bitcoin, Cardano climb amid signs cryptocurrency market is bottoming.
- Eledon Pharmaceuticals (ELDN) +11% rises as ALS drug tegoprubart shows safety in mid-stage study.
- Borr Drilling (BORR) +11% on Q1 results.
- U.S. Energy (USEG) +10%.
- Bright Green (BGXX) +9%.
- MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) +9% Bitcoin, Cardano climb amid signs cryptocurrency market is bottoming.
- KE Holdings (BEKE) +9% on Q1 results.
- Venator Materials (VNTR) +9%.
- New Oriental Education & Technology (EDU) +9%.
- Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) +9% Bitcoin, Cardano climb amid signs cryptocurrency market is bottoming.
- Core Scientific (CORZ) +8%.
- Hut 8 Mining (HUT) +8%.
- Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) +7%.
- Riot Blockchain (RIOT) +7% Bitcoin, Cardano climb amid signs cryptocurrency market is bottoming.
- Bilibili (BILI) +7%.
- Nine Energy Service (NINE) +7%.