U.K. credit card data showing early signs of higher living costs, FICO says
May 31, 2022 Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO)
- Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) data on U.K. credit cards are showing some early signs of inflationary pressures in March 2022. The percentage of accounts with one or two missed payments increased even as the percentage of payments of balance has increased.
- "This could suggest that some cardholders are taking a pragmatic approach to managing their card repayments so they can continue to have access to this source of funds as pressure on disposable income increases," FICO said.
- The percentage of payments to balance was 39.6%, and increased 2.3% from February and 26% from March 2021, FICO (FICO) said in its U.K. Credit Card Market report.
- Accounts with one missed payment jumped 16.5% from the previous month and accounts with two missed payments rose 6.2%.
- Accounts with three missed payments, though, fell 7.2% from the previous month.
- "Another signal of falling consumer confidence is the small drop — less than 2% — in spend on cards in March 2022," the company said.
