ARK Invest weighed in on Walmart's (WMT) announced plans to offer drone delivery to 4M households across six states by the end of the year to create the largest drone delivery operation in the United States.

Analyst Tasha Keeney noted with FAA-certified pilots part of Walmart's plan, the retailer's drone strategy appears to be much more aggressive than that of peers Amazon and Alphabet, which have both have been researching and developing drone delivery operations for close to a decade.

ARK Invest estimates that fully autonomous drones could deliver consumer packages by air profitably in as little as 30 minutes for less than a dollar. The firm's research also suggests that drones could transform logistics and address nearly half of all global e-commerce, generating ~$100B in revenue per year globally within the next decade.

Companies involved in drone technology and hardware include AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSE:UAVS), Amazon (AMZN), AeroVironment (AVAV), Vislink Technologies (VISL), Ondas Holdings (ONDS), Draganfly (DPRO), Elroy Air, Zipline, Alphabet's Wing, GoPro (GPRO), Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCQX:TAKOF), Ondas Holdings (ONDS), and Ambarella, Inc. (AMBA). ARK Invest has been a long-time holder of defense drone specialist Kratos Defense & Security (KTOS).

Read more about Walmart's drone delivery expansion plans.