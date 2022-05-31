Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) updated its second quarter guidance on Tuesday, with notable shifts across capacity, cost, and revenue estimates.

Per an 8-K filing released in pre-market hours, the Honolulu-based airline indicated it now expects total revenue to fall 4.5% to 7.5%, an improvement from prior estimates set at an 8-12% decline as compared to the second quarter of 2019. Also, the carrier updated capacity for the second quarter to be down approximately 11.5% to 13.5%, updated from a prior guide of down 11.5% to 14.5%.

“The improvement is primarily due to improved domestic yields,” the filing explained.

Additionally, the carrier now anticipates costs per available seat mile “excluding fuel and non-recurring items” to improve to a range of 15.5% to 17.5% growth as compared to the second quarter of 2019. Prior guidance had forecast a larger 16.5% to 19.5% jump in costs.

“The improvement is primarily due to changes in maintenance costs, including some timing shifts out of the quarter, as well as general improvements in other areas,” the airline’s SEC filing stated.

While those trends offered some optimism, ballooning fuel costs served to add caution to bullish expectations for the airline. In the current environment, updating costs excluding fuel necessitates a significant omission for air carriers.

This is especially the case for Hawaiian Holdings (HA) as it updated guidance to anticipate “no change” in fuel consumption for the quarter as opposed to prior forecasts of overall consumption falling 14.5% to 17.5% as compared to the 2019 quarter. The significantly raised estimates for consumption are coupled with price estimates set at $3.76 per gallon, up from the prior guide of $3.59.

Shares fell about 2% in pre-market hours after the updated guidance was released.

