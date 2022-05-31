Weekend energy news - EU oil embargo, OPEC+, Canada LNG, China reopening

It was a busy weekend for energy markets and policy news. Europe agreed on a Russian oil embargo, Russia cut natural gas supplies to the Netherlands, two interesting LNG headlines hit the tape and China continued to re-open, following pandemic-related lockdowns. OPEC+, set to meet later this week, indicated there will be no change to production growth plans on the back of this weekend's announcements.

In Europe, the EU Commission agreed to ban ~2/3rds of Russian oil imports immediately, with 90% of imports embargoed by year end. The continent is planning to allow for continued pipeline imports, which significantly mitigates the impact on global supply / demand balances, as seaborne imports are largely fungible. In the near term, the policy will likely result in more Russian exports to Asia, and more Middle East exports to Europe, with little impact on balances or Kremlin oil receipts. Importantly, Germany and Poland have agreed to wind down pipeline imports by year end, which could impact Russian exports, depending on capacity in the Druzhba South system:

Russia also elected to cut natural gas supplies to the Netherlands over the weekend. As the company which buys and sells natural gas for the Dutch government refused to pay in Rubles. The Netherlands is home to Europe's largest natural gas field; however, the Exxon (XOM) and Shell (SHEL) operated field is in the process of being shut down by authorities. The likely outcome is that Dutch consumers rely more heavily on LNG imports going forward. Dutch gas prices were largely unchanged on the news, and remain at ~$30 per Mmbtu.

On the LNG supply front, Shell (SHEL) announced plans to develop the Crux gas field off Western Australia. The field is planned to deliver natural gas to the Company's Prelude floating LNG project. While Shell (SHEL) did not indicate the decision was related to in-basin reservoir issues, it's a curious decision to take within the first few years of operation. The Crux field will be connected to Prelude by a ~620km pipeline.

And in Canada, the dash to save Europe from Russian hydrocarbons saw Ottawa support two unusual gas projects. The Government indicated support for East-coast LNG export projects, provided they are in-line with Canada's climate goals. Natural Resources Minister Wilkinson mentioned Repsol's (OTCQX:REPYY) New Brunswick project, and Pieridae's (OTCPK:PTOAF) Nova Scotia project are best positioned to move forward.

Shanghai authorities announced major steps to reopen China's largest city after a two-month lockdown, with full bus and subway service to be restored by mid-week. Natural gas futures (NG1:COM) (UNG) are down ~3% from Friday's close, while WTI oil prices (CL1:COM) (USO) are higher by ~3%. OPEC+ is set to meet later in the week, but has indicated they are unlikely to change production growth plans as a result of the weekend announcements.