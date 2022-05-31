Norwegian Air said on Monday that it agreed to buy 50 Boeing (NYSE:BA) 737 MAX 8 aircraft and secured options for to acquire another 30 of the planes at an undisclosed price, ending a contract dispute between the two companies.

Norwegian said the deal includes compensation to Norwegian as settlement for previous disputes over MAX and Dreamliner aircraft deliveries and technical issues.

For Boeing (BA), the deal anchors a long-standing customer after Norwegian said earlier this year it would consider switching to rival Airbus.

For Norwegian, the deal signals a return to aircraft ownership after it was forced to resort to leasing deals during bankruptcy proceedings that rescued the company last year.

The first 50 aircraft will be delivered during 2025-28, corresponding to current lease expirations.

Boeing (BA) is incurring abnormal costs that are putting pressure on the company's margins, Invest Heroes writes in an analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.