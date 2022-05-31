SI-BONE iFuse Bedrock Granite for pelvic fixation gets FDA nod

May 31, 2022 8:56 AM ETSI-BONE, Inc. (SIBN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

  • SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) said its received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) 510(k) premarket clearance for its iFuse Bedrock Granite Implant System for use in pelvic fixation.
  • The company said the Granite implant provides sacroiliac fusion and sacropelvic fixation as a foundational element for segmental spinal fusion.
  • SI-BONE (SIBN) noted that the clearance follows the FDA's breakthrough device  designation for the system, and most recently, a proposal by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for a New Technology Add-on Payment.
