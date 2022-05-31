Apple mixed reality headset likely to launch in 2023, not at upcoming WWDC: analyst

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is likely to launch its mixed reality headset in 2023 and not at its upcoming developer conference, despite some speculation to the contrary, according to an influential analyst.

TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo tweeted on Tuesday that it will take "some time" before the headset goes into mass production, amid reports that Apple (AAPL) had trademarked "realityOS."

The foreign filing date deadline on the trademark was June 8, two days after Apple's (AAPL) developer conference and one filing on the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office showed a foreign filing deadline of June 9.

Apple (AAPL) shares fell slightly more than 0.5% to $148.80 in premarket trading on Tuesday.

Cupertino, California-based Apple (AAPL) is set to hold its annual Worldwide Developers Conference next month, doing so in an all-online format for the third consecutive year because of the pandemic.

In addition, Kuo pointed out that if Apple (AAPL) were to announce its headset and operating system at its developer conference, its competitors would "immediately kick off copycat projects and happily copy Apple's excellent ideas." It's also likely that the tech giant's competitors would be able to get their products on shelves before Apple (AAPL) gets its headset into stores next year.

On Friday, Apple (AAPL) reclaimed its title as the world's most valuable company, ending the week at a value of $2.42T, overcoming Saudi Aramco's $2.39T.