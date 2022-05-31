Home prices maintain strong pace of increases in March, Case-Shiller index says
May 31, 2022 9:02 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- March S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller HPI:
- HPI Composite - 20 (S.A.) +2.4% M/M vs. +2.2% consensus, +2.4% prior.
- HPI Composite: - 20 (N.S.A.) +3.1% M/M vs. +1.6% consensus and +2.4% prior.
- HPI Composite: - 20 (N.S.A.) +21.2 % Y/Y vs. +20.5% consensus, +20.3% prior (revised from +20.2% prior).
- "Those of us who have been anticipating a deceleration of the growth rate of U.S. home prices will have to wait at least a month longer," Craig J. Lazzara, managing director at S&P DJI said. "The strength of composite indices suggests very broad strength in the housing market, which we continue to observe."
- Tampa led all cities with a gain of 34.8%, the first time in almost three years that Phoenix didn't hold the spot with highest increase in home prices. Phoenix was second highest, rising 32.4%, and Miami home prices increased 32.0%.
- A deceleration in home price growth is likely on the way as mortgage rates rise. Previously (May 26), nearly one in five home sellers lower price, the highest rate since October 2019, Redfin said