Denali Therapeutics, Biogen begin phase 2 study of BIIB122 to treat Parkinson’s disease

May 31, 2022 9:03 AM ETBiogen Inc. (BIIB), DNLIBy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) and partner Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) said on Tuesday dosing had begun in the global Phase 2b study testing their drug, BIIB122 (DNL151), as compared to placebo in about 640 participants with early-stage Parkinson’s disease.
  • The trial, dubbed Luma, is being conducted in people with early-stage Parkinson’s disease between the age of 30 and 80.
  • Denali and Biogen are co-developing and co-commercializing BIIB122.
  • The drug is an inhibitor of LRRK2, a potential novel target expected to impact the underlying biology and slow the progression of Parkinson’s disease.
  • In mid-March, the company said its Chief Operating Officer Alexander Schuth would add the Chief Financial Officer role to his current responsibilities.
