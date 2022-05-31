Insignia Systems climbs 4% on 5.1% stake disclosed by investor David E. Lazar
May 31, 2022 9:07 AM ETInsignia Systems, Inc. (ISIG)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) shows a 5.1% stake of David E. Lazar, an experienced private investor specializing in reverse merger and other event-driven opportunities.
He comments, “I invested in ISIG due to the Company’s stated intention to explore strategic options to maximize shareholder value, including, but not limited to, a potential acquisition, merger, business combination or other strategic transaction and its retention of a strategic financial advisor to assist the Company in this review process. I believe significant value can be unlocked at the Company and will be monitoring its developments with interest.”
Stock jumps 3.9% during pre-market hours.