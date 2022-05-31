Get selective about 'unprofitable tech' as stock market bounces - Syz Bank

Charles-Henry Monchau, chief investment officer at Switzerland's Syz Bank, said Tuesday that beaten-down stocks in the speculative tech space could offer significant upside potential as the stock market rebounds from its recent flirtation with a bear market.

Speaking to CNBC, Monchau argued that "unprofitable tech" has sold off dramatically since November, with many high-profile names retreating by 50%-70% over that time. This sharp decline has made some stocks attractive as bounce-back candidates as markets recover.

"Given the fact that there is indeed some cash on the sideline, this might be the high-octane, high-risk segments which might be favored by the markets," Monchau said.

The Syz Bank chief investment officer pointed to the "brutal rebound" seen by the most shorted stocks during last week's market recovery, suggesting that other names in the speculative tech sector could have similar potential.

Although he noted that the stocks in this group were epitomized by Cathie Wood's ARK Invest (ARKK), Monchau recommended a stock-picking approach. The analyst declined to give particular names that he preferred but advised investors to do their own research.

"When you have such a selloff into one specific segment of the market, you can start to be selective and try to make a difference between those unprofitable tech stocks which might continue to face considerable headwinds and those that are indeed interesting, in terms of quality, in terms of business model, in terms of financial perspective," he said.

Monchau added: "These [quality names] have been suffering as much as the others and have started to look interesting from a bottom-up perspective."

