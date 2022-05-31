Darling Ingredients to raise $500M in debt offering

May 31, 2022 9:11 AM ETDarling Ingredients Inc. (DAR)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) on Monday has launched a $500M debt offering of unsecured senior notes.
  • Details of the offering are yet to be determined.
  • DAR, a company turning food waste into agricultural products, said it expects the gross proceeds to be used for general corporate purposes and may temporarily apply proceeds to reduce revolving credit indebtedness or invest in cash equivalents U.S. government securities and other high-quality debt investments. 
  • Earlier: Darling Ingredients GAAP EPS of $1.14 beats by $0.06, revenue of $1.37B beats by $80M
