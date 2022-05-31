Chart Industries acquires Fronti Fabrications for $20M
May 31, 2022 9:13 AM ETChart Industries, Inc. (GTLS)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) said Tuesday it acquired Fronti Fabrications for $20M.
- Fronti specializes in engineering, machining and welding for the cryogenic and gas industries, supplies new build pressure vessels, and performs repairs.
- The acquisition expands GTLS' cold box manufacturing capacity, including work underway on Chart hydrogen and helium liquefiers.
- It increases GTLS' under-roof cold box fabrication capabilities by ~25% and provides additional capacity for battery assembly, perlite cold box fabrication, and specialized vessel and skid fab capabilities.
- Earlier this month, GTLS acquired CSC Cryogenic Service Center for ~$4M to expand its presence in the Nordic region.