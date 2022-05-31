FHFA house price index show signs of easing in March

May 31, 2022 9:15 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Businessman using a computer for property sales & listings, realtor agency & contractor, residential property, investment, housing project, property development real estate, choose a house buy online.

Khanchit Khirisutchalual/iStock via Getty Images

  • March FHFA House Price Index: +1.5% M/M vs. +1.9%  consensus and +1.9% prior  (revised from +2.1%).
  • +19.0% Y/Y vs. % consensus and +19.3% prior (revised from +19.4%).
  • "Strong demand coupled with tight supply have kept prices climbing. Through the end of March, higher mortgage rates have not yet translated into slower price gains, but new home sales have dropped during the last few months, with a significant falloff in April," said Wiliam Doerner, supervisory economist in FHFA's Division of Research and Statistics.
  • Earlier, Home prices maintain strong pace of increases in March, Case-Shiller index says
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.