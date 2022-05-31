FHFA house price index show signs of easing in March
May 31, 2022 9:15 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- March FHFA House Price Index: +1.5% M/M vs. +1.9% consensus and +1.9% prior (revised from +2.1%).
- +19.0% Y/Y vs. % consensus and +19.3% prior (revised from +19.4%).
- "Strong demand coupled with tight supply have kept prices climbing. Through the end of March, higher mortgage rates have not yet translated into slower price gains, but new home sales have dropped during the last few months, with a significant falloff in April," said Wiliam Doerner, supervisory economist in FHFA's Division of Research and Statistics.
