Shutterstock acquires Splash News, no terms disclosed

May 31, 2022 9:17 AM ETShutterstock, Inc. (SSTK)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) has announced the acquisition of Splash News, one of the world's leading entertainment news networks for newsrooms and media companies.
  • This acquisition bolsters Shutterstock Editorial's Newsroom offering with a global photographer network of 4000+ contributors, and an archive of over 27M images across celebrity, red carpet and live events.
  • Additionally, the Splash platform is an easy-to-use tool for contributors to engage with, providing transparency and enhancing speed to market within a complete end-to-end experience.
  • "With this union, we are positioning Shutterstock as the market leader for entertainment, providing our global customer base with best-in-class editorial content." said Candice Murray, Vice President of Editorial at Shutterstock.
  • Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
