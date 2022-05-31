FDA clears Janux's application for prostrate cancer treatment candidate JANX007

May 31, 2022 9:20 AM ETJanux Therapeutics, Inc. (JANX)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

FDA cleared. The stamp and an imprint

Waldemarus/iStock via Getty Images

  • Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) on Tuesday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had cleared the company's investigational new drug (IND) application for its lead product candidate JANX007 for the treatment of prostrate cancer.
  • JANX007 is the company's lead novel T cell engager therapeutic from its TRACTr platform. The application clearance was specifically for treating metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
  • Janux said it plans to start an early-stage clinical trial for JANX007 in H2 2022.
  • The company said this was its first IND application clearance.
  • JANX stock -40.6% YTD.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.