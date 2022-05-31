FDA clears Janux's application for prostrate cancer treatment candidate JANX007
May 31, 2022 9:20 AM ETJanux Therapeutics, Inc. (JANX)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) on Tuesday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had cleared the company's investigational new drug (IND) application for its lead product candidate JANX007 for the treatment of prostrate cancer.
- JANX007 is the company's lead novel T cell engager therapeutic from its TRACTr platform. The application clearance was specifically for treating metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
- Janux said it plans to start an early-stage clinical trial for JANX007 in H2 2022.
- The company said this was its first IND application clearance.
- JANX stock -40.6% YTD.