SPYR Technologies to acquire GeoTraq from JanOne for $13.5M
May 31, 2022 9:27 AM ETSPYR, Inc. (SPYR)JANBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- SPYR Technologies (OTCQB:SPYR) said Tuesday it will acquire GeoTraq from JanOne (JAN) for $13.5M.
- JAN stock more than doubled in premarket trade following the announcement.
- The amount was paid in cash and SPYR shares.
- At closing, SPYR issued 30M shares and delivered to JAN a 5-year promissory note in initial principal amount of $12.6M.
- The note bears simple interest at 8% per annum and provides quarterly interest payments in arrears.
- "GeoTraq manufactures self-contained and ultra-small mobile IoT modules for asset tracking, location-based services and sensor modules for remote monitoring," SPYR said in a statement.
- The plug-and-play modules include turnkey connectivity to cloud services via GeoTraq's cloud-based WebTraq platform.
- GeoTraq's initial product offerings, which are in later stages of development and testing, will be available for deployment in Q1 2023.
- "We believe this transaction allows us to focus on our main business... our priority is the development of drugs with non-addictive, pain-relieving properties. This sale will help us continue to fund the necessary clinical trials for JAN101," said JAN CEO Tony Isaac.
- "On completion of this acquisition, SPYR will have 2 subsidiaries, Applied Magix and GeoTraq," said SPYR CEO Tim Matula.
- SPYR in Mar. said it was in talks to complete the acquisition, saying it would fit well into its IoT division.