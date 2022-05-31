BioMarin says FDA seeks additional data on hemophilia A drug
May 31, 2022 9:29 AM ETBioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Commercial-stage biotech BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) announced on Tuesday that the FDA requested additional data for its planned Biologics Licensing Application (BLA) for hemophilia A therapy valoctocogene roxaparvovec.
- An investigational gene therapy, valoctocogene roxaparvovec, is currently undergoing European review for the treatment of severe hemophilia A. Last month, BioMarin (BMRN) announced plans to resubmit its BLA to the FDA in June 2022.
- Issuing feedback on the marketing application, the federal agency has requested “additional information and analyses of data to be included in the BLA prior to submission,” the company said, adding that the BLA resubmission is now expected to occur by the end of September.
- BioMarin (BMRN) made the disclosure as part of an announcement to issue updated 6-year and 5-year post-treatment follow-up data from an ongoing open-label Phase 1/2 study for the drug in Hemophilia A
- In August 2020, the FDA declined to approve valoctocogene roxaparvovec for the indication.