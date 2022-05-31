FSD Pharma files application to begin Phase 2 trial of FSD-201 in U.S. and Canada
May 31, 2022 9:44 AM ETFSD Pharma Inc. (HUGE)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) said on Tuesday it had submitted an application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Health Canada to begin Phase 2 trial of FSD-201 to treat a yet-to-be-disclosed inflammatory disorder.
- FSD Pharma holds exclusive worldwide (excluding Italy and Spain) licensing rights to FSD-201 for all conditions in all regulatory categories.
- FSD-201 is expected to be in the mid-stage trials in Q3.
