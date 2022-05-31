FSD Pharma files application to begin Phase 2 trial of FSD-201 in U.S. and Canada

May 31, 2022 9:44 AM ETFSD Pharma Inc. (HUGE)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor

FDA headquarters in Washington DC.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) said on Tuesday it had submitted  an application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Health Canada to begin Phase 2 trial of FSD-201 to treat a yet-to-be-disclosed inflammatory disorder.
  • FSD Pharma holds exclusive worldwide (excluding Italy and Spain) licensing rights to FSD-201 for all conditions in all regulatory categories.
  • FSD-201 is expected to be in the mid-stage trials in Q3.
  • Also read - FSD Pharma closes sale of cannabis facility for C$16.4M, to focus on biotech business.
  • (HUGE -5.9%)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.