Cybin submits application for trial of psilocybin-based CYB003 to treat depression
May 31, 2022 9:45 AM ETCybin, Inc. (CYBN)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Cybin (NYSE:CYBN) on Tuesday said it had submitted an investigational new drug application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for a phase 1/2a trial to evaluate its psilocybin derived therapy CYB003 for the treatment of depression.
- Psilocybin is the psychedelic active compound in magic mushrooms. Several biotech companies have been looking into its use as a treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD).
- Cybin's CYB003 is a deuterated psilocybin analog designed to achieve less variability in plasma levels, faster onset of action, shorter duration of effect and potentially better tolerability.
- "Based on preclinical studies, our proprietary psilocybin analog has the potential to offer numerous advantages over classic psilocybin with the potential to ultimately provide better outcomes for people suffering with MDD," said CYBN CEO Doug Drysdale.
- The company said it is aiming to initiate the early-to-mid-stage trial in mid-2022.
- CYBN stock +4.3% to $0.68 in morning trade.