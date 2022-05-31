Mizuho Americas weighed in on Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) after hosting a conference call with CFO Claire McDonough as part of the firm's annual Auto Tech seminar.

Following the call, Analyst Vijay Rakesh and team said they believe R1T/EDV production lines ex-commodity chips are healthy and that a second shift in the second half of 2022 will be phased in. On the cost side, vertical integration with LFP and Enduro is expected to drive cost reduction for Rivian and help it reach EBIT break-even in 2024. It was also noted that Rivian (RIVN) reaffirmed Amazon electric delivery vans will be 1/3 of the 25K 2022 target, with seats now shipping. The new production factory in Georgia is expected by 2025.

Mizuho called out the new management reorganization at Rivian (RIVN) and the new chief operating officer starting on June 1 as positives.

Mizuho reiterated a Buy rating on Rivian Automotive (RIVN) and a price target of $80. RIVN is observed to be trading at a ~30% discount to TSLA on 2023 P/S estimates.

