Capitol Federal Financial announces $0.20 dividend
May 31, 2022 11:17 AM ETCapitol Federal Financial, Inc. (CFFN)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) declares True Blue Capitol dividend of $0.20/share.
- The True Blue Capitol dividend of $0.20/share will be financed from the $28M of capital distribution received from Capitol Federal Savings Bank
- Payable June 24; for shareholders of record June 10; ex-div June 9.
- For FY22, board will continue the payout of 100% of the Company's earnings to the Company's stockholders. The payout is expected to be in the form of regular quarterly cash dividends of $0.085 per share, totaling $0.34 for the year, and a cash true-up dividend equal to fiscal year 2022 earnings in excess of the amount paid as regular quarterly cash dividends during fiscal year 2022. It is anticipated that the fiscal year 2022 cash true-up dividend will be paid in December 2022.