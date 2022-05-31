Norfolk Southern a new best idea long at Hedgeye

May 31, 2022 9:53 AM ETNorfolk Southern Corporation (NSC)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

Norfolk Southern locomotive cargo freight train with cars passing on railroad tracks in Georgia downtown midtown city in summer

ablokhin/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) was added a new best idea long at Hedgeye as the firm expects the railroad operator to act like a "lightly regulated utility that can take price."
  • "Volume growth has already been mediocre; network speeds/service could certainly improve," according to Hedgeye analyst Jay Van Sciver. "Also, within transports, rails tend to be good performers in this type of macro environment and work well as defensive longs."
  • Norfolk Southern (NSC) has the potential for 30% relative outperform through the end of the year as the market factors in "external headwinds and reacquaints itself with the structural advantages of railroads in a reasonably robust US commodity environment," Van Sciver wrote.
  • Hedgeye is hosting a presentation on NSC on Thursday.
  • Earlier this month, Rails stocks were cut at Citi because the economy may slow.
