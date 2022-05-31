Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) +12.9% in Tuesday's trading, surging to a 52-week high, after reporting a Q1 net loss of $51.3M on operating revenues of $82M.

Q1 results compare to a $46.1M net loss and $69.1M in operating revenues in Q4 2021.

Borr (BORR) said contract revenue backlog reached an all-time high $853.3M, including mobilization revenues and contracts through drilling JVs on a 100% basis, with 20 rigs contracted, and the majority of available capacity for 2022 contracted.

The company reiterates FY 2022 guidance of revenues of $375M-$400M and adjusted EBITDA of $115M-$140M, and its preliminary outlook for 2023 indicates "an approximate doubling of headline revenues Y/Y and adjusted EBITDA to more than double for the 2022 forecast," based on YTD dayrates and having its remaining three delivered rigs employed by the end of this year.

Borr Drilling (BORR) shares "have delivered outstanding returns thus outperforming industry peers by a wide margin," Henrik Alex writes in an analysis published on Seeking Alpha.