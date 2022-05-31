Consumer confidence falls less than expected in May
- Conference Board May Consumer Confidence Index: 106.4 vs. 104.0 expected and prior (revised from 107.3).
- Present Situation Index fell to 149.6 from 152.9 in April.
- Expectations Index declined to 77.5 from 79.0.
- "Consumer confidence dipped slightly in May, after rising modestly in April," said Lynn Franco, senior director of Economic Indicators at The Conference Board. "The decline in the Present Situation Index was driven solely by a perceived softening in labor market conditions."
- "Meanwhile, purchasing intentions for cars, homes, major appliances, and more all cooled — likely a reflection of rising interest rates and consumers pivoting from big-ticket items to spending on services," Franco said.
- Inflation expectations were virtually unchanged from April's elevated level.
