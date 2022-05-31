Khiron to acquire Pharmadrug GmbH, expands its European footprint
May 31, 2022 10:02 AM ETPharmadrug Inc. (LMLLF), KHRNFBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Khiron Life Sciences (OTCQX:KHRNF +10.2%) has entered into an agreement to acquire Pharmadrug GmbH from its parent PharmaDrug (OTCPK:LMLLF +7.1%).
- The acquisition will provide Khiron with an EU GMP-certified European manufacturing and distribution hub for various pharmaceutical products.
- Under the terms, Khiron will acquire all of the shares of Pharmadrug GmbH from PharmaDrug, in consideration for common shares of Khiron and a promissory note.
- An aggregate of 5.5M Khiron Shares are expected to be issued at closing, at a deemed price/Khiron Share of $0.16.
- The acquisition will accelerate Khiron's growth in Europe by controlling the complete value chain for its products and gaining direct access to German pharmacies.