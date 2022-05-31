Khiron to acquire Pharmadrug GmbH, expands its European footprint

May 31, 2022 10:02 AM ETPharmadrug Inc. (LMLLF), KHRNFBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Khiron Life Sciences (OTCQX:KHRNF +10.2%) has entered into an agreement to acquire Pharmadrug GmbH from its parent PharmaDrug (OTCPK:LMLLF +7.1%).
  • The acquisition will provide Khiron with an EU GMP-certified European manufacturing and distribution hub for various pharmaceutical products.
  • Under the terms, Khiron will acquire all of the shares of Pharmadrug GmbH from PharmaDrug, in consideration for common shares of Khiron and a promissory note.
  • An aggregate of 5.5M Khiron Shares are expected to be issued at closing, at a deemed price/Khiron Share of $0.16.
  • The acquisition will accelerate Khiron's growth in Europe by controlling the complete value chain for its products and gaining direct access to German pharmacies.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.