May 31, 2022

  • MedTech company Stryker (NYSE:SYK) announced on Tuesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted 510(k) clearance to use its surgery platform, Q Guidance System, in spinal operations.
  • When used with Spine Guidance Software, the Q Guidance System, which features a navigation camera, allows open or percutaneous computer-assisted surgery
  • According to the company, Spine Guidance Software is the first spine navigation software to receive FDA clearance for use in those aged 13 years and older.
  • “The System is designed for future compatibility with a fully integrated ecosystem, driving more value for our customers,” remarked Robbie Robinson, President of Stryker’s (SYK) Spine division.
  • Stryker (SYK) gained last month after reporting better than expected revenue and earnings for 1Q 2022.
