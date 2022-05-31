Bausch + Lomb a hold at Deutsche Bank on durable growth

May 31, 2022 10:10 AM ETBausch + Lomb Corporation (BLCO)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

  • Deutsche Bank initiated Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) as a hold citing the company's prospects for durable growth over the next few years.
  • The firm has a $19 price target (~7% upside based on Friday's close).
  • Analyst Pito Chickering says that B+L (BLCO) will benefit from demographic growth through international expansion (broader access to eye healthcare) and continued innovation; share gains such as the U.S. contact lens market; and new product launches such as a Lucentis (ranibizumab) biosimilar.
  • He added he sees revenue CAGR as somewhat faster than its weighted average market growth rate.
  • Since the quiet period for B+L (BLCO) just ended, check out what other analysts had to say about the company.
