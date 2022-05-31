Eargo stock gains after Nasdaq confirms continued listing
May 31, 2022 10:05 AM ETEargo, Inc. (EAR)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Shares of Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) added 8.5% to $1.40 in Tuesday morning trade, after the hearing aids maker said it will continue to be listed on Nasdaq after becoming up-to-date with all its pending filing obligations with the U.S. SEC.
- EAR said on May 24 it filed its quarterly report in a 10-Q filing for the March quarter 2022, which meant the company was no longer delinquent in its filings.
- Eargo's stock will continue to be listed and traded on Nasdaq.
- Up till Friday's close, EAR stock had slumped 74.7% YTD.
- So far in May, up till Friday there had been 20 trading sessions. EAR stock had clocked losses in 15 of those sessions, despite reporting on April 29 that it had settled a U.S. criminal probe related to insurance reimbursement claims.