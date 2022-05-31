Chinese ETFs trend higher as lockdowns ease in Shanghai

China-centered exchange traded funds started off the holiday-shortened trading week with gains on Tuesday. Funds like the popular KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) have risen 5.4% on the back of the news that lockdowns across Shanghai have eased.

Further supporting an advance in Chinese ETFs were the broader gains out of Asian markets, as the Hang Seng Index (HSI) rose 1.4% and the Shanghai Composite (SHCOMP) jumped +1.2% overnight. HSI pushed back above its 50-day moving average.

KWEB’s rise has pushed the internet-focused fund to a one-month trading high as the ETF has not seen such levels since Apr. 29. Still, even with the day's gains, KWEB, with its 51 holdings and 0.70% expense ratio, remains severely underwater for the year. For 2022, KWEB has traded lower by roughly 20%.

Other Chinese exchange traded funds joined KWEB in an early advance Tuesday. Other gainers included: (NASDAQ:PGJ) +4.2%, (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) +5.8%, (KTEC) +6.3%, (FLCH) +3.4%, (NYSEARCA:FXI) +3.9%, (MCHI) +3.7%, (CHIQ) +5.6%, (GXC) +3%, (EMQQ) +3.3%, and (CXSE) +4.3%.

In broader market news, Morgan Stanley says that the bear market rally can push the S&P to 4,300 then the selloff will resume.