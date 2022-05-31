Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) shares fell 3% Tuesday ahead of the software company's earnings report which could serve as a barometer for business spending amid rising inflation and economic uncertainty.

Wall Street analysts estimate Salesforce (CRM) will report a first-quarter profit of 4 cents a share, on $7.38 billion after the close of Tuesday's market session. During the same period a year ago, Salesforce (CRM) earned 70 cents a share on $5.96 billion in sales. The company itself has said it expects to earn between 93 cents and 94 cents a share, on revenue in a range of $7.37 billion to $7.38 billion.

The results come during what has been a rough year that has tested the patience of Salesforce (CRM) shareholders. Since the start of the year, Salesforce (CRM) shares have fallen more than 37% due to factors such as worries over the impact of Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine and concerns about orders being delayed until later in the year.

"Fewer [Salesforce] partners expect an acceleration in growth [this year]," said Jefferies analyst Brent Thill, in a recent assessment of Salesforce's (CRM) outlook. "We believe this indicates that demand expectations [for 2022] might have softened" due to larger industry business headwinds.

Earlier this month, Roth Capital analyst Richard Baldry raised his rating on Salesforce's (CRM) stock to buy from neutral, but Wall Street didn't respond in a positive manner.