GM's all-electric Hummer draws rave review from Barron's

The General Motors (NYSE:GM) all-electric Hummer attracted a rave review from Barron's, which said it drives likes a sports car even though it looks like a tank.

The all-electric Hummer was called the favorite of the 15 EVs tested by the publication over the last year or so as it beat out the Lucid Air, Tesla Model Y and Ford Motor (F) F-150 Lightning. The Hummer tested featured 1,000 horsepower and sped to 60 miles per hour in about three seconds. Of course, one catch with the electric Hummer is that it starts at $110,000.

Of note, Barron's said the Hummer's Super Cruise hands free advanced driver assistance feature tested well on the highway.

"The best part was the truly hands free nature of the system. We have driven other EVs, and traditional vehicles, with new driver assistance features. Many require a driver to provide a little turning force on the steering wheel to keep the system on. The force proves drivers are still engaged."

The eye-catching crabwalk feature of turning all four wheels at once also gives the Hummer a very tight steering radius for its size.

The Hummer is part of GM's big electrification push. The Detroit automaker plans to sell 400,000 EVs in North America in 2022-2023 and is is aiming to sell one million EVs annually in the region by 2025. The expected surge in EV sales is part of the bullish thesis on the auto stock.