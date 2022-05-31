Creatd falls 10% on raising $4M for expansion plan

May 31, 2022 10:14 AM ETCreatd, Inc. (CRTD)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) -10% to raise $4M in a private placement by issuing convertible debentures and warrants to purchase common shares.
  • The debentures will be issued with a 10% original issue discount, resulting in gross proceeds of approximately $3.6M, have a term of six months, subject to extension by six months at the company's option, and are convertible into shares of the company's common stock at a conversion price of $2.00/ share 82% above Friday's market close.
  • The company will also issue 2M Series C warrants to purchase common shares with an initial exercise price of $3.00/share, and 2M Series D warrants to purchase shares of common stock with an initial exercise price of $6.00/share.
  • Warrants will be exercisable six months following issuance and have a term of exercise equal to five and one-half years following the date of issuance.
  • The private placement is expected to close on or about May 31, 2022.
  • The proceeds to be allocated toward the execution of the Company's previously-announced expansion plan.
  • Earlier, the company announced plans to raise $40M through rights offering.
