Salesforce rises as Q1 results beat expectations, forecast looks impressive

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) shares rose after the Marc Benioff-led company posted first-quarter results that topped expectations and it raised adjusted earnings guidance for the rest of its fiscal year.

For the period ending April 30, Salesforce (CRM) earned 98 cents a share, excluding one-time items, on $7.41B in revenue. Analysts were expecting Salesforce to earn 94 cents a share on revenue of $7.38B.

In a statement, Salesforce (CRM) co-Chief Executive Marc Benioff said that the $42 billion the company has in remaining performance obligations [RPO] shows that "There is no greater measure of our resilience and the momentum of our business."

Salesforce (CRM) shares jumped more than 5% to $169.20 in extended-hours trading following the release of the company's earnings results.

San Francisco-based Salesforce (CRM) also said it expects second-quarter revenue to be between $7.69B and $7.7B, compared to estimates of $7.77B.

For its entire 2023 fiscal year, Salesforce (CRM) said it expects earnings, excluding one-time items, to be between $4.74 and $4.76 a share, compared to a previous outlook of $4.62 to $4.64 a share.

Salesforce (CRM) generated $3.68B in cash from operations during the quarter and ended the period with $13.5B in cash.

The company will hold a conference call at 5 p.m. EST to discuss the results.

Earlier this month, Roth Capital analyst Richard Baldry raised his rating on Salesforce's (CRM) stock to buy from neutral, but Wall Street didn't respond in a positive manner.