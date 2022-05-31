Salesforce rises as Q1 results beat expectations, forecast looks impressive

May 31, 2022 4:14 PM ETSalesforce, Inc. (CRM)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor2 Comments

Salesforce New York City

wdstock/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) shares rose after the Marc Benioff-led company posted first-quarter results that topped expectations and it raised adjusted earnings guidance for the rest of its fiscal year.

For the period ending April 30, Salesforce (CRM) earned 98 cents a share, excluding one-time items, on $7.41B in revenue. Analysts were expecting Salesforce to earn 94 cents a share on revenue of $7.38B.

In a statement, Salesforce (CRM) co-Chief Executive Marc Benioff said that the $42 billion the company has in remaining performance obligations [RPO] shows that "There is no greater measure of our resilience and the momentum of our business."

Salesforce (CRM) shares jumped more than 5% to $169.20 in extended-hours trading following the release of the company's earnings results.

San Francisco-based Salesforce (CRM) also said it expects second-quarter revenue to be between $7.69B and $7.7B, compared to estimates of $7.77B.

For its entire 2023 fiscal year, Salesforce (CRM) said it expects earnings, excluding one-time items, to be between $4.74 and $4.76 a share, compared to a previous outlook of $4.62 to $4.64 a share.

Salesforce (CRM) generated $3.68B in cash from operations during the quarter and ended the period with $13.5B in cash.

The company will hold a conference call at 5 p.m. EST to discuss the results.

Earlier this month, Roth Capital analyst Richard Baldry raised his rating on Salesforce's (CRM) stock to buy from neutral, but Wall Street didn't respond in a positive manner.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.