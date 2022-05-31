Rosneft to ramp oil production, pay record dividend
May 31, 2022 10:15 AM ETUSO, RNFTFBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor
- According to sources cited by Reuters, Russia's state-controlled Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF) is planning to increase oil production (USO) from June 1, as seasonal demand is leading to increased requests from foreign buyers.
- The update comes following Europe's plan to allow for continued pipeline imports into the continent.
- In related news, Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF) is planning to pay a record dividend for fiscal year 2021, with the 2h dividend of R23 indicating a ~12% forward yield.
- While Russian oil product exports have fallen, Russian oil exports have risen since war in Ukraine began, despite sanctions and self-sanctioning impacts.