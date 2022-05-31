Rosneft to ramp oil production, pay record dividend

May 31, 2022 10:15 AM ETUSO, RNFTFBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor

At the orange sunset dawn of the sky with clouds seven Oil pumpjack winter working. Oil rig energy industrial machine for petroleum in the sunset background for design.

Alexander Sharganov/iStock via Getty Images

  • According to sources cited by Reuters, Russia's state-controlled Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF) is planning to increase oil production (USO) from June 1, as seasonal demand is leading to increased requests from foreign buyers.
  • The update comes following Europe's plan to allow for continued pipeline imports into the continent.
  • In related news, Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF) is planning to pay a record dividend for fiscal year 2021, with the 2h dividend of R23 indicating a ~12% forward yield.
  • While Russian oil product exports have fallen, Russian oil exports have risen since war in Ukraine began, despite sanctions and self-sanctioning impacts.
