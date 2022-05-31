Deutsche Bank thinks the current quarter likely marks a bottom for Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), which is already on a roll after last week's earnings beat - and that gradual quarterly improvement will begin from the third quarter on.

Analyst Leo Chiang says recovery is under way but exactly how fast that happens depends on the macroeconomic situation and what happens with COVID-19 from here.

The company is facing a tougher operating environment in Q2 than in Q1 in its ads and cloud businesses, but Chiang expects tough cost controls to stick around until a more meaningful improvement for revenues.

Chiang is keeping revenue estimates intact, but has raised expectations for adjusted net margin by a percentage point for each of 2022 and 2023 - signaling a boost to 2022 adjusted net income of 12%, and one of 10% for 2023.

He's keeping a Hold rating but raised his price target on Baidu's American Depositary Receipts by 11%, to $156.

That implies 9% further upside from current prices. Baidu's ADRs are bucking a broadly lower stock market so far, with BIDU up 3.2% on the return to trading Tuesday.

For more on Baidu, dig into Seeking Alpha's transcript of its first-quarter earnings call.