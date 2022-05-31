Spirit (NYSE:SAVE) shareholders should reject Frontier Group's (NASDAQ:ULCC) takeover offer, proxy adviser ISS recommends. Spirit rose 2.9%, while Jetblue fell 1.2%.

Jetblue's (NASDAQ:JBLU) offer for Spirit is financially better than Frontier's (ULCC), though bought deals have antitrust risks, according to traders, according to an ISS report issued on Tuesday.

JetBlue (JBLU) and Frontier (ULCC) have been waging a battle for Spirit (SAVE) over the last few months after Frontier originally agreed to a acquire the ultra-low-cost carrier. Frontier has repeatedly rejected the Jetblue offers arguing that the deal would never get passed U.S. antitrust regulators.

"The offer from JetBlue is superior from a financial standpoint, with a cash consideration at a meaningfully higher premium than the mostly stock deal from Frontier," ISS said in the report. "That being said, it is clearly a defensive offer that may also prove to be opportunistic, given that Spirit traded above $33.00 for a sustained period in 2021."

The ISS recommendation comes after Spirit Airlines’ (SAVE) board rejected JetBlue Airways Corporation’s (JBLU) overtures for the third time earlier this month.

Spirit Airlines executives emphatically rejected JetBlue’s unsolicited offer to takeover the low-cost carrier after receiving two prior offers in April and May. The airline’s board urged shareholders to reject JetBlue’s (JBLU) and instead vote for the planned merger with Frontier Air Group (ULCC).

"On balance, a potential agreement with JetBlue would appear to offer shareholders superior optionality, allowing those concerned with the turbulence ahead to exit at a significant premium, while allowing those with a more optimistic outlook to reinvest the premium consideration," ISS wrote in its recommendation.

ISS also argued that that Spirit (SAVE) board's view that a Frontier (ULCC) deal has a safer route toward regulatory approval isn't supported by "any guarantee of value" for holders if the deal is rejected by regulators.

"Spirit's view that the Frontier proposal may have a smoother glide path towards achieving regulatory approval appears reasonable, but its assertion that the JetBlue proposal has zero chance of approval appears far less so," ISS wrote in the note.

News of the ISS recommendation was first reported by Bloomberg.

Last week, Spirit Airlines CEO called JetBlue offer “cynical” in scathing rebuke of unsolicited bid.