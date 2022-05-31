Affirm and Stripe team up to offer Adaptive Checkout in U.S.

May 31, 2022 10:25 AM ETAffirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM), STRIPBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Buy Now Pay Later

hapabapa/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM), the provider of Buy Now, Pay Later financing, and Stripe (STRIP) form a partnership that makes Affirm's Adaptive Checkout available to Stripe users in the U.S. starting Tuesday.
  • Adaptive Checkout uses Affirm's (AFRM) smart decision engine to make real-time underwriting decision and offer consumers bi-weekly and monthly pay-over-time options side-by-side.
  • Businesses that use Stripe (STRIP) will be able to offer their eligible customers the option to use Affirm (AFRM) to split their cost of purchases ranging from $50 to $30K, with a maximum credit limit of $17.5K.
  • Affirm (AFRM) said that businesses that offer Adaptive Checkout see increased cart conversion, approvals, and sales compared to those who offer monthly payments through Affirm alone.
  • Last week, Affirm (AFRM) and WooCommerce extended their alliance into Canada
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.