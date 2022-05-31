Affirm and Stripe team up to offer Adaptive Checkout in U.S.
May 31, 2022 10:25 AM ETAffirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM), STRIPBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM), the provider of Buy Now, Pay Later financing, and Stripe (STRIP) form a partnership that makes Affirm's Adaptive Checkout available to Stripe users in the U.S. starting Tuesday.
- Adaptive Checkout uses Affirm's (AFRM) smart decision engine to make real-time underwriting decision and offer consumers bi-weekly and monthly pay-over-time options side-by-side.
- Businesses that use Stripe (STRIP) will be able to offer their eligible customers the option to use Affirm (AFRM) to split their cost of purchases ranging from $50 to $30K, with a maximum credit limit of $17.5K.
- Affirm (AFRM) said that businesses that offer Adaptive Checkout see increased cart conversion, approvals, and sales compared to those who offer monthly payments through Affirm alone.
- Last week, Affirm (AFRM) and WooCommerce extended their alliance into Canada