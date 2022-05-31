Mullen Automotive skyrockets after battery test results impress
May 31, 2022 10:28 AM ET
- Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN +39.2%) soared in early trading on Tuesday after the company announced positive results of solid-state polymer battery testing with the Battery Innovation Center in Indiana.
- Testing results showed the solid-state polymer cell, rated at 300 Ah and 3.7 volts, tested in at 343.28 Ah at 4.2 volts. Those results exceeded expectation and were in line with test tolerance from previous EV Grid test results.
- MULN said is expected that with the solid-state polymer cell technology, when scaled to the vehicle pack level, a 150-kilowatt hour solid-state battery can deliver over 600 miles of range on a full charge for the Mullen FIVE EV Crossover.